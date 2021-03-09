Peter Henley Buys 10,360 Shares of MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) insider Peter Henley purchased 10,360 shares of MotorCycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.41 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$24,967.60 ($17,834.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.06.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from MotorCycle’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. MotorCycle’s payout ratio is 377.36%.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

