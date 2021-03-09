Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) PT Raised to GBX 510 at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Shares of PETS traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 378.20 ($4.94). 970,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 406.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 382.09. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

