Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Pets at Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS PAHGF remained flat at $$5.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.95.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

