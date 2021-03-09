Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$62,950.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,239.95.
Kathy Turgeon also recently made the following trade(s):
Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,339. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.
