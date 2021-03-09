Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$62,950.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,239.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,339. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.98.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

