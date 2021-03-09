Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $7.50 at Desjardins

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from $6.50 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 119,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.