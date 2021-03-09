Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.80. 479,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,880,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.