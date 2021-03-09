Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $41.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $41.00 price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 181,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $192.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

