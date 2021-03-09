PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of ISD stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.