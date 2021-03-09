Phantasma Price Up 38.6% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $46.72 million and $574,728.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

