Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.49% from the company’s current price.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,674. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

