Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHVS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

PHVS stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

