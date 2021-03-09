Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.39% from the company’s previous close.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Shares of PHVS opened at $28.75 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.