PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading Up 9.3%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares were up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 920,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 338,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.
