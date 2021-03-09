PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading Up 9.3%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares were up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 920,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 338,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

