Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Billion

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $7.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.02 billion and the highest is $7.90 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $31.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.39 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $88.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.