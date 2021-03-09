Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $7.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.02 billion and the highest is $7.90 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $31.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.39 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $88.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

