Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.41. 49,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,866. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $88.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

