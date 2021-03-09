Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $88.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.