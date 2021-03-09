Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

