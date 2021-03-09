Phoenix Global (PHB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $29.85 million and $1.58 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00494251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00790090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026404 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,486,263,963 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

