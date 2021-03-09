Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 103,692 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,692 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.23% of PulteGroup worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.