Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 16,137 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $215.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $421.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

