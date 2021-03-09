Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 17,822 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.21% of Amdocs worth $19,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.