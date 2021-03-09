Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 296,319 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares during the quarter. Perrigo accounts for 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Perrigo worth $50,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 442,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 319,246 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.