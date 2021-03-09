Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 650,763 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,763 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 7.01% of Ituran Location and Control worth $31,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

