Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 90,927 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up approximately 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.36% of XPO Logistics worth $39,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,711,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 166,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 140.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $116.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 142.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

