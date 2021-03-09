Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.64 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

