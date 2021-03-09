Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $213.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

