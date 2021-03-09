Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 6,272 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,224 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $106,950,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $77,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $179.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of -341.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

