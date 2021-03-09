Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,448 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.12% of NovoCure worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $46,463,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 166,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.84.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

