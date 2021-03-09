Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $50,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,373,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

