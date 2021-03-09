Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 179,927 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.70% of Ormat Technologies worth $35,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

