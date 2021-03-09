Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,029 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $34,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,122,000 after buying an additional 328,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after buying an additional 383,913 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $113.90 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

