Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,567 shares during the quarter. Radware makes up 1.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 4.01% of Radware worth $52,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

