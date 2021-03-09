Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $15.25 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.25% of CyberArk Software worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $137.14 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,959.42 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

