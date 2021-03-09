Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $17.64 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 82.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

