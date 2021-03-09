Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $26.13 Million Holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 13.11% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $26,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $183.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

