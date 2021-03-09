Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $30.81 Million Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Athene worth $30,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 190,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Athene by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $55.34 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.