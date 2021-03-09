Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $34.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of The Mosaic worth $34,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $33.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

