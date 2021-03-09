Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $59.97 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307,946 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 649,400 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $59,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

