Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $71.20 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,214 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $71,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.88.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $242.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.