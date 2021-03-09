Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $20.27 Million in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.21% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $155.92 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $187.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.