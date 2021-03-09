Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $21.83 Million in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,215,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Zynga at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 47.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -343.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $87,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,993,140 shares of company stock worth $30,780,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

