Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $23.35 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,354,000.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 88,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $17.50 on Monday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

