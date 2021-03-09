Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $36.12 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,405,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,000. DXC Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

