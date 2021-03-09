Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $32,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sony by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sony by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of SNE opened at $101.90 on Monday. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.