Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $52.26 Million Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,122,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,000. Vale makes up 1.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vale at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,138,000 after purchasing an additional 985,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 127.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599,558 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $196,270,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upped their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.