Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,214,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.26% of Canoo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Canoo alerts:

Shares of GOEV opened at $11.08 on Monday. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.