Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 765,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,609,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 7.29% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $24.97 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

