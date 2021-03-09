Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 828,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,676,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

