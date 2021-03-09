Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 77,758 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,758 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.09% of Aptiv worth $32,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $146.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

