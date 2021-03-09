Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 8,237 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 180.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,974,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,099.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,985.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,737.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.